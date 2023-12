Eddy Thorpe Claims Win Over Dijak In NXT Underground

Eddy Thorpe proved victorious over Dijak in an NXT Underground match on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Thorpe defeated his long-time rival in the return of the gimmick match on Tuesday’s show, knocking Dijak out after hitting his Manifest Destiny DDT through the announcer’s table.

The two had been feuding for months and tonight’s win makes Thorpe 2 – 0 in NXT Underground matches, having defeated Damon Kemp back in July.