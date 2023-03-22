wrestling / News
Eddy Thorpe’s Debut & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
March 21, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced matches for next week’s NXT, including the debut of Eddy Thorpe (aka Karl Fredericks) and more. The following was announced for next week’s show, which airs Tuesday on USA Network:
* Battle Royal for Spot in NXT North American Ladder Match at Stand & Deliver
* Last Chance Qualifier For Spot in NXT Women’s Championship Ladder Match: Ivy Nile vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Sol Ruca
* Eddy Thorpe arrives
* Grayson Waller signs the contract to make his match with Johnny Gargano at Stand & Deliver an Unsanctioned Match
