Eddy Thorpe Reacts To Reports of Hip Injury, Says He’s ‘Fine’

It was previously reported that the reason Eddy Thorpe was out of action on WWE NXT is due to dealing with a hip injury he suffered in December. The report noted that he was cleared in late February/early March. He returned on the March 19 episode of Level Up, defeating Uriah Connors. He is expected to return to the main NXT program soon.

In a post on Twitter, Thorpe confirmed that he’s healthy.

He wrote: “Don’t worry, my hips are fine.”