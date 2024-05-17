wrestling / News
Eddy Thorpe Reacts To Reports of Hip Injury, Says He’s ‘Fine’
May 17, 2024 | Posted by
It was previously reported that the reason Eddy Thorpe was out of action on WWE NXT is due to dealing with a hip injury he suffered in December. The report noted that he was cleared in late February/early March. He returned on the March 19 episode of Level Up, defeating Uriah Connors. He is expected to return to the main NXT program soon.
In a post on Twitter, Thorpe confirmed that he’s healthy.
He wrote: “Don’t worry, my hips are fine.”
Don’t worry my hips are fine pic.twitter.com/u07OPoFIbE
— エディ•ソープ (@EddyThorpe_WWE) May 17, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Status of WWE NXT’s Eddy Thorpe, Absence From Main NXT TV
- Bruce Prichard on Michael Hayes Wanting to Use Britney Spears for Kevin Federline’s Feud With John Cena
- The Undertaker Thinks WWE Is Testing the Waters With Edgier Content Elements
- Matt Hardy Says CM Punk’s WWE Promo Led To Jeff Hardy Joining TNA In 2010