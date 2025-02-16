wrestling / News

Eddy Thorpe Wins Strap Match at WWE NXT Vengeance Day

February 15, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT VEngeance Day Eddy Thorpe Image Credit: WWE

Eddy Thorpe picked up at huge win at WWE NXT Vengeance Day, after he beat Trick Williams in a strap match. Thorpe managed to hit a low blow on Williams with the strap, then a running knee to get the win.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Vengeance Day, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading