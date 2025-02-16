wrestling / News
Eddy Thorpe Wins Strap Match at WWE NXT Vengeance Day
February 15, 2025
Eddy Thorpe picked up at huge win at WWE NXT Vengeance Day, after he beat Trick Williams in a strap match. Thorpe managed to hit a low blow on Williams with the strap, then a running knee to get the win.
😬 😬 😬@EddyThorpe_WWE is not holding back…#VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/nRZOs6akfM
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2025
.@_trickwilliams is UNLEASHED! 😳#VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/MXMZzS1c8c
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2025
Oh how this must have felt good for @_trickwilliams! 🙌#VengeanceDay pic.twitter.com/K9YK6Gjr9A
— WWE (@WWE) February 16, 2025