Edge Defeats AJ Styles At WrestleMania Backlash After Rhea Ripley Attacks (Clips)
Edge revealed a new member of Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash, as Rhea Ripley helped him defeat AJ Styles. The Rated-R Superstar made Styles pass out from a sleeper during an ending that saw Damian Priest try to get involved despite being banned, only to have Finn Balor attack him. In the chaos, a hooded Ripley came out and shoved Styles off the top rope, which allowed Edge to make him pass out.
After the match, Ripley came into the ring and unmasked, then posed with Edge. You can check out some clips from the match below.
Our live coverage of WrestleMania Backlash here.
