Edge and Roman Reigns Comment On Their Universal Title Match At Wrestlemania

It was reported last night that a match between Universal champion Roman Reigns and Royal Rumble winner Edge has been confirmed for this year’s Wrestlemania. In a post on Twitter, both champion and challenger commented on the announcement.

Edge wrote: “Rated R Superstar. Tribal Chief. Universal Championship. WrestleMania. ‘Nuff Said.”

Reigns replied: “When it’s done. You’ll write ‘My Tribal Chief’.”

