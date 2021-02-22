wrestling / News

Edge and Roman Reigns Comment On Their Universal Title Match At Wrestlemania

February 22, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 37 Edge Roman Reigns

It was reported last night that a match between Universal champion Roman Reigns and Royal Rumble winner Edge has been confirmed for this year’s Wrestlemania. In a post on Twitter, both champion and challenger commented on the announcement.

Edge wrote: “Rated R Superstar. Tribal Chief. Universal Championship. WrestleMania. ‘Nuff Said.

Reigns replied: “When it’s done. You’ll write ‘My Tribal Chief’.

Edge, Roman Reigns, Joseph Lee

