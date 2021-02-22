wrestling / News
Edge and Roman Reigns Comment On Their Universal Title Match At Wrestlemania
February 22, 2021 | Posted by
It was reported last night that a match between Universal champion Roman Reigns and Royal Rumble winner Edge has been confirmed for this year’s Wrestlemania. In a post on Twitter, both champion and challenger commented on the announcement.
Edge wrote: “Rated R Superstar. Tribal Chief. Universal Championship. WrestleMania. ‘Nuff Said.”
Reigns replied: “When it’s done. You’ll write ‘My Tribal Chief’.”
Rated R Superstar. Tribal Chief. Universal Championship. WrestleMania. ‘Nuff Said. pic.twitter.com/fLlnFQIOvP
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) February 22, 2021
When it’s done.
You’ll write “My Tribal Chief”. https://t.co/KID5dDB2y9
— Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) February 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- 411’s Broken Skull Sessions Report: Sasha Banks on Battling Depression, Losing Tag Titles at WrestleMania 35, Dusty Rhodes, More
- Vickie Guerrero On Her Approach As A Manager, Eddie Guerrero’s Advice, Eddie Cheating At Family Games
- Former WWE Game Writer On What Went Wrong With WWE 2K20
- Chris Jericho Reacts To WWE Segment About Kevin Owens Turning On Friends