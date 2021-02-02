wrestling / News
Edge Announced For This Week’s Smackdown
February 1, 2021 | Posted by
The 2021 Royal Rumble winner is heading to Smackdown, as announced on Monday. FOX has announced that Edge will appear on this week’s episode of the Blue Brand show, as you can see below.
On Monday’s Raw, Edge appeared in a segment with Drew McIntyre but did not announce who he would be facing.
Smackdown airs Friday on FOX.
2021 Men's Royal Rumble winner @EdgeRatedR returns to the brand he ruled for many years!
📺: #SmackDown, Friday 8e/7c on FOX pic.twitter.com/Mk7y1bFWXs
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 2, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Shawn Michaels On Working With Triple H In NXT, Encouraging Talent To Speak Their Minds
- Jim Ross On WWE’s Decision To Move WWE Network To Peacock, Steroid Use In Wrestling
- Backstage Rumor on Names Scheduled for Royal Rumble at One Point (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- CM Punk Responds to Fans Tweeting About Wanting to See Him Return at the Royal Rumble