Edge Announced For This Week’s Smackdown

February 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Edge Royal Rumble 2021

The 2021 Royal Rumble winner is heading to Smackdown, as announced on Monday. FOX has announced that Edge will appear on this week’s episode of the Blue Brand show, as you can see below.

On Monday’s Raw, Edge appeared in a segment with Drew McIntyre but did not announce who he would be facing.

Smackdown airs Friday on FOX.

