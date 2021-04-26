Edge Apologizes To Kurt Angle For Starting ‘You Suck’ Chant

In a post on Instagram, Kurt Angle credited Edge, or blamed, depending on how you look at it, for starting the ‘You Suck’ chants that go along with Angle’s theme song.

He wrote: “How the “You Suck” chants started. Thanks a lot Edge #itstrue.”

Edge replied in the comments: “Sorry Kurt. Love you. Makes you feel any better I’m wearing pleather pants and a wet spandex button up.”