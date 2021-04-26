wrestling / News
Edge Apologizes To Kurt Angle For Starting ‘You Suck’ Chant
April 26, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Instagram, Kurt Angle credited Edge, or blamed, depending on how you look at it, for starting the ‘You Suck’ chants that go along with Angle’s theme song.
He wrote: “How the “You Suck” chants started. Thanks a lot Edge #itstrue.”
Edge replied in the comments: “Sorry Kurt. Love you. Makes you feel any better I’m wearing pleather pants and a wet spandex button up.”
More Trending Stories
- Andrade Supports Charlotte Flair And Defends Her From Online Critics, Dave Meltzer Responds
- Charlie Haas On The Recent Text Messages He’s Exchanged With Kurt Angle
- Bret Hart on Refusing to Win the IC Title From The Rock, Says Triple H ‘Wanted to Ruin’ The Rock
- Bill Apter and Ken Resnick Discuss Roddy Piper Having Legit Heat With Mr. T