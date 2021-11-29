wrestling / News
Edge Asks Fans Who He Should Challenge On Raw
November 29, 2021 | Posted by
Edge is heading back to Raw this week, and he wants to know who fans want him to battle. As noted on Friday, Edge will be making his return on Monday’s show and the Rated-R Superstar posted to Twitter to poll fans.
Edge wrote:
“On my way to #RAW Gonna do a poll. Brand new landscape, so who do I challenge next? My pollsters, who I’m paying with Snickers and dragons blood, will make sure to get me the results. And begin!”
Beth Phoenix chimed in with a GIF of Finn Balor, as you can see below:
— Beth “Phoenix” Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) November 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On WWE Landscape Had Bret Hart Jumped To WCW In 1996, Not Knowing Roddy Piper Was Leaving For WCW
- Booker T On Sasha Banks’ Recent Comments On Ronda Rousey Joining WWE, Why He Understands Her Frustration
- Mark Henry Reveals The Backstage Reaction To The MJF-CM Punk Promo Battle
- Hulk Hogan Shares New Pic, Says He’s Down to ‘9th Grade Weight’