Edge Asks Fans Who He Should Challenge On Raw

Edge is heading back to Raw this week, and he wants to know who fans want him to battle. As noted on Friday, Edge will be making his return on Monday’s show and the Rated-R Superstar posted to Twitter to poll fans.

Edge wrote:

“On my way to #RAW Gonna do a poll. Brand new landscape, so who do I challenge next? My pollsters, who I’m paying with Snickers and dragons blood, will make sure to get me the results. And begin!”

Beth Phoenix chimed in with a GIF of Finn Balor, as you can see below: