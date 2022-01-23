Edge Attends Big Time Wrestling Show to Watch FTR vs. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express

– WWE Hall of Famer and Superstar Edge was in attendance for last night’s Big Time Wrestling show that was held in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Edge was in attendance to check out the match featuring FTR vs. The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express.

Edge noted on Twitter, “Made a little road trip to see this one and catch up with some old friends.” You can check out that tweet below.

Edge is longtime friends with FTR, formerly WWE’s The Revival, who also helped train the WWE Hall of Famer and former World champion for his return to the ring.