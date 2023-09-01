Edge Auctioning Ring Gear From WWE Smackdown Match To Benefit Sami Zayn’s Charity

Edge is auctioning his ring gear from his WWE Smackdown match against Sheamus to benefit Sami Zayn’s Sami For Syria campaign. Zayn posted to Twitter on Thursday to note that Edge will be auctioning the special gear he had made for the August 18th match in Toronto, which was the final bout of his current WWE contract. Zayn wrote:

He got special ring gear made for his last event in Toronto, wore it, signed it & is now auctioning it off, with 100% of proceeds going to http://SamiForSyria.com to fund our mobile clinics in Syria. Much [Love] @EdgeRatedR

— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 31, 2023