Edge Believes Holding WrestleMania 36 During Coronavirus is Important

Edge spoke with Metro UK for a new interview discussing WWE’s decision to hold WrestleMania 36 during the novel coronavius pandemic. You can check out the highlights below:

On feeling the responsibility to entertain people during the pandemic: “This year more than any year we are all in the midst of something we have never experienced before, the world really needs outlets. Whether that is books, whether that is movies, whatever it is, just to be able to try and forget and laugh and have fun and remember what it is to be human.”

On moving forward with the show amid the outbreak: “As long we can try and be as responsible and as safe as we can, why wouldn’t we try and do this for everyone? As a performer, that’s what we want to do. If we can do that and if people watch and can have fun for a few hours then our mission is accomplished … Here’s how I’ve always looked at this job. My responsibility is to make you forget your responsibilities for two or three hours a day, or during that show. That is a huge responsibility, and it’s a privilege. I don’t look past it. I didn’t have it for nine years. Now I come back, and the gravity of that responsibility is not lost on me. Sure, it’s entertainment. Yes, we’re jumping around in tights. But a time like this, it’s very, very important. I truly believe that.”