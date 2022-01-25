wrestling / News

Edge & Beth Phoenix Ruin Maryse’s Birthday Celebration on WWE Raw (Clips)

January 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Edge Beth Phoenix WWE Raw

The Miz had a birthday party for Maryse on WWE Raw, but Edge & Beth Phoenix showed up to crash the celebration. Monday night’s show featured Miz host a big celebration in the ring for the main event segment, complete with gifts including a portrait of the two as royalty.

Toward the end of the segment, Miz began to sing “Happy Birthday” when Edge and Phoenix showed up and tore things up. You can see clips from the segment below:

