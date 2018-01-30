 

WWE News: Edge & Beth Phoenix Comment on Her Rumble Return, Top 10 Raw Moments, WWE On Daniel Bryan’s SD Top 10

Beth Phoenix

– Edge and Beth Phoenix posted to twitter commenting on Phoenix’s Royal Rumble appearance. The two posted:

– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s Raw:

– WWE.com posted the following announcement for Daniel Bryan’s new Smackdown Top 10 ranking system:

SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan took to Twitter today to reveal a new ranking system for the Superstars of Team Blue.

The SmackDown Top 10 List is a new way for the Superstars on SmackDown LIVE to show Bryan and Commissioner Shane McMahon who is most deserving of future opportunities.

This week, the men and women of Team Blue will vote on who they think is the best on Tuesday nights. Criteria to consider includes:
* overall talent
* locker room leadership
* athletic skill

Bryan did note that there are some ground rules, though. Neither he nor McMahon will be voting, and no Superstar can vote for himself or herself.

How will the announcement of the SmackDown Top 10 List affect the future of Team Blue? Find out when you tune into SmackDown LIVE every Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.

