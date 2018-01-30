WWE News: Edge & Beth Phoenix Comment on Her Rumble Return, Top 10 Raw Moments, WWE On Daniel Bryan’s SD Top 10

– Edge and Beth Phoenix posted to twitter commenting on Phoenix’s Royal Rumble appearance. The two posted:

Supremely proud of my better half @TheBethPhoenix last night. Showed up strong! Happy she got to be part of something that she, along with many, was instrumental in watering the seeds of until it fully bloomed last night with the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble. Be proud ladies — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 29, 2018

Want to highlight my better half and the support he gave me by watching the kids for endless hours, making meals, laundry and housework while I logged hours in the gym. Thank you @EdgeRatedR for making It all possible. — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) January 30, 2018

As for @NatbyNature thank you writing another chapter with me. You are truly the best there is, the best there was and the best there ever will be, even if I’m super mad at you right now. #Dungeon #WomensRoyalRumble #DivasOfDoom pic.twitter.com/OS711xrcR7 — Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) January 29, 2018

– WWE.com posted the following announcement for Daniel Bryan’s new Smackdown Top 10 ranking system:

SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan took to Twitter today to reveal a new ranking system for the Superstars of Team Blue.

The SmackDown Top 10 List is a new way for the Superstars on SmackDown LIVE to show Bryan and Commissioner Shane McMahon who is most deserving of future opportunities.

This week, the men and women of Team Blue will vote on who they think is the best on Tuesday nights. Criteria to consider includes:

* overall talent

* locker room leadership

* athletic skill

Bryan did note that there are some ground rules, though. Neither he nor McMahon will be voting, and no Superstar can vote for himself or herself.

How will the announcement of the SmackDown Top 10 List affect the future of Team Blue? Find out when you tune into SmackDown LIVE every Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA Network.