WWE News: Edge & Brock Lesnar’s Next Scheduled RAW Appearance, Edge Tweets Angry Photo, Sami Zayn Thanks Fans for Support
– Edge, Brock Lesnar, and Shayna Baszler are all being advertised locally for the March 23rd edition of RAW in Fort Worth, TX. The advertisements are promoting Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre, The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins & Murphy, and Becky Lynch vs. Asuka.
– Edge tweeted this today.
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 10, 2020
– Sami Zayn tweeted today about winning the WWE Intercontinental Title:
At long last, I am the WWE Intercontinental Champion.
The outpouring of support has been really touching. To all those who've stuck around on this crazy ride, thank you.
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 10, 2020
