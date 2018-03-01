Various News: Edge Calls Out Fan Who Questions Being Proud of Winning Championships, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Lana Gets Upset at Rusev’s Surprise

– Edge and Christian recently had Hacksaw Jim Duggan on their podcast where Edge spoke about “working” Hacksaw Jim Duggan, which was a comment that a fan didn’t appreciate. Edge then joked about going to look at his championships, which apparently caused an issue with another fan. You can see the tweets below…

@EdgeRatedR I was taught by les thatcher you “work” the crowd, and you “work with” your opponent. I cringe when you say I worked hacksaw — David (@FunkoJunky) March 1, 2018

Ive always wondered why WWE wrestlers take pride in winning championship belts. Its scripted. Its like Tom Hanks bragging to people in real life that he faught in ‘Nam cause Forrest Gump did — Geoff (@theOizSilent) March 1, 2018

No, it’s not. It’s pride in being recognized for hard work. I would guess Hanks is proud of winning the Oscar for best actor for his hard work in Forrest Gump. Or because it’s scripted does that not count? Plus, it’s fought, not faught. #TheMoreYouKnow #imcranky https://t.co/8BmpFHHpQ5 — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 1, 2018

* Adnan Al-Kaissie (79)

* Mike Tenay (63)

* Booker T (53)

* Scotty Riggs (47)

* Ultimo Guerrero is 46)

* DJ Hyde is 40)

* Davey Richards (35)

* Big E (32)

* Kyle O’Reilly (31)

* Tenille Dashwood (29)

