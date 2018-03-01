 

Various News: Edge Calls Out Fan Who Questions Being Proud of Winning Championships, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays, Lana Gets Upset at Rusev’s Surprise

March 1, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Edge

– Edge and Christian recently had Hacksaw Jim Duggan on their podcast where Edge spoke about “working” Hacksaw Jim Duggan, which was a comment that a fan didn’t appreciate. Edge then joked about going to look at his championships, which apparently caused an issue with another fan. You can see the tweets below…

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Adnan Al-Kaissie (79)
* Mike Tenay (63)
* Booker T (53)
* Scotty Riggs (47)
* Ultimo Guerrero is 46)
* DJ Hyde is 40)
* Davey Richards (35)
* Big E (32)
* Kyle O’Reilly (31)
* Tenille Dashwood (29)

– Here is Lana, getting upset over Rusev Day’s Mixed Match Challenge surprise celebration…

