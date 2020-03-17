Edge Challenges Randy Orton to Last Man Standing Match At WrestleMania

Edge and Randy Orton appear set for a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania after Edge laid down the challenge on Raw. During tonight’s episode at the WWE Performance Center, Edge cut a promo and called Orton out for his recent attacks on him and Beth Phoenix, then challenged him to the stipulation match for WrestleMania.

Video from the promo is below. WWE is set to air WrestleMania 36 from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando on April 5th on WWE Network.