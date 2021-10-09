Edge Challenges Seth Rollins to Hell In a Cell Match on WWE Smackdown

Edge has named his terms for revenge against Seth Rollins, challenging him on tonight’s Smackdown to face him inside Hell in a Cell. Friday night’s show saw Rollins come to the ring in the main event segment after complaining that Edge still hadn’t given admitted Rollins wasn’t Edge-lite despite Rollins invading his home last week. Rollins proceeded to run down Edge and mock the fact that he was in the other man’s home, saying they could have a match whenever and wherever he wanted and could even name the stipulations.

Edge then drove into the backstage area and marched down to the ring, attacking Rollins. He got a crossbar from a chair and tried to apply it in his crossface maneuver, but Rollins escaped. Edge then issued the challenge, much to Rollins’ shock.

It is not clear yet when the match will take place, but with WWE Crown Jewel coming up later this month that seems the likely plan.