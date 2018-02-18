Christian Looks Back on When He and Edge Both Became World Champions in 2006

– During the most recent episode for Edge and Christian’s podcast, former WWE and TNA Superstar Christian reflected on the time period when they were both world champions at the same time in 2006. At the time, Edge was the world champion in WWE, and Christian was the NWA world champion in TNA. (quote h/t Sportskeeda).

Christian commented on hearing that Edge cashed in his Money in the Bank contract to win the world title, “It was funny, I remember I was not gone long from WWE and I didn’t get the pay-per-view where [Edge cashed in his Money in the Bank contract]. And somebody called me and said, ‘Hey Adam just won and I didn’t even know. I was like, ‘oh my god that’s amazing.”

Christian added on a story where Edge came over to his house, and they both took a picture holding each other’s world titled: “Then going forward [Edge] came over to my place when [he] was living here in Tampa and we had kinda taken a picture — man it was way before if there was Twitter or something was around at this point it would have blown people’s minds — but we took a picture with each other’s title which was pretty funny.”