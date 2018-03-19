wrestling / News
Edge & Christian to Induct The Dudley Boys In The WWE Hall Of Fame
– Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio posted the following audio of Bubba Ray Dudley asking former rivals Edge and Christian to induct the Dudleys into the WWE HOF on April 6th in New Orleans. Edge accepted the invite for himself and Christian Bubba also noted he would also like Matt and Jeff Hardy to be involved in the induction.
EXCLUSIVE: @EdgeRatedR & @Christian4Peeps will induct @bullyray5150 & @TestifyDVon into the #WWEHOF …will we see the third team from #TLC join them on stage? @MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND #WrestleMania #WrestleMania34 #RAW #SDLive pic.twitter.com/Hxj8Tb55Mi
