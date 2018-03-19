 

Edge & Christian to Induct The Dudley Boys In The WWE Hall Of Fame

March 19, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Dudley Boyz WWE Hall of fame Bully Ray

– Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio posted the following audio of Bubba Ray Dudley asking former rivals Edge and Christian to induct the Dudleys into the WWE HOF on April 6th in New Orleans. Edge accepted the invite for himself and Christian Bubba also noted he would also like Matt and Jeff Hardy to be involved in the induction.

