Edge and Christian Discuss Which Wrestlers They’d Still Like to Face, Edge Thinks Christian Would Have a Great Match With Sami Zayn

– During a Q&A session at the Lexington Comic-Con (via Fightful), former WWE Superstars Edge and Christian discussed which wrestlers they would still like to face. Below are some highlights and a clip of the Q&A, courtesy of Fightful.

Edge on which wrestlers he likes: “I used to say I don’t even think about it, because it’s not possible, and it seems like torture. In starting to watch for the podcast again, I started to appreciate some talents that were coming along. The first is Aleister Black. I feel like I know where I can put stuff in different places and come up with different scenarios. Reigns, I always thought I could get in there and do cool stuff with. Rollins, that’s the one people always ask me about. There’s (an action figure) for fan favorites that was Rollins vs. Edge. I never got to work AJ (Styles). Samoa Joe, too. I would like to see (Christian) wrestle Sami Zayn. You two would have an amazing match.”

Christian on having great matches with everybody: “I had great matches with everybody, I’m amazing. I would like to give everybody the dream match they’ve wanted. Christian vs. Shark Boy. I think Sami Zayn would be good. He’d probably be annoying to put the match together with. As long as everyone agrees my ideas are best, there’s no problem! I got to wrestle Rollins as a Shield member, but I’d like to with this new evolution. What about Edge & Christian vs. The Revival or The Usos?”

Edge on The Revival and The Usos: “If someone asks me that, the first two teams that pop into my head are the Revival and the Usos. I don’t know if it would be like oil and oil almost. We’re better as heels and (Revival) are too. Usos could be the babyfaces. Maybe the Young Bucks against the Old F…….,”

Christian finishing the statement: “THE OLD TRUCKS!”