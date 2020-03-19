wrestling / News
Edge Responds to Roman Reigns, Claims His Match With Randy Orton Will be the ‘Real Main Event’ for WrestleMania
– As previously reported, a number of WWE Superstars commented on the changes for WrestleMania 36. Speaking on the news, Roman Reigns commented, “Two nights of @WrestleMania. @WWE’s biggest event just got BIGGER. One of those nights belongs to the #BigDog… Who will claim the other? Guess we’ll see. #MainEvent” However, it seems one WWE Hall of Famer in Edge disagreed with Reigns.
Edge wrote in response to the Big Dog, “Aw that’s cute Big Pup. But whether you realize it or not, if @RandyOrton has the nads to accept my challenge for #WrestleMania we’ve already marked our territory on what the real main event is. After 9 years the wolf is back in the yard. #LastManStanding #MainMainEvent.”
Edge is slated to face Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36, which has not yet been officially announced what date it will occur. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will face Goldberg for his Universal title on Sunday, April 5.
Aw that’s cute Big Pup. But whether you realize it or not, if @RandyOrton has the nads to accept my challenge for #WrestleMania we’ve already marked our territory on what the real main event is. After 9 years the wolf is back in the yard. #LastManStanding #MainMainEvent https://t.co/MZ4umW1NYB
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) March 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Lita Says She Doesn’t Understand Why WWE Hasn’t Done Another Evolution PPV, Says Chyna Should Be Inducted Into WWE HOF By Herself
- Daniel Bryan On His Wardrobe Malfunction at Elimination Chamber, Not Knowing It Happened Until Next Day
- More On WrestleMania 36 Reportedly Taking Place Over Multiple Locations
- Chelsea Green Comments on Zack Ryder Going Clean Shaven