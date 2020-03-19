Edge Responds to Roman Reigns, Claims His Match With Randy Orton Will be the ‘Real Main Event’ for WrestleMania

– As previously reported, a number of WWE Superstars commented on the changes for WrestleMania 36. Speaking on the news, Roman Reigns commented, “Two nights of @WrestleMania. @WWE’s biggest event just got BIGGER. One of those nights belongs to the #BigDog… Who will claim the other? Guess we’ll see. #MainEvent” However, it seems one WWE Hall of Famer in Edge disagreed with Reigns.

Edge wrote in response to the Big Dog, “Aw that’s cute Big Pup. But whether you realize it or not, if @RandyOrton has the nads to accept my challenge for #WrestleMania we’ve already marked our territory on what the real main event is. After 9 years the wolf is back in the yard. #LastManStanding #MainMainEvent.”

Edge is slated to face Randy Orton in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania 36, which has not yet been officially announced what date it will occur. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will face Goldberg for his Universal title on Sunday, April 5.