Edge Commemorates 22nd Anniversary Of Tag Team Ladder Match With Hardy Boyz

Today is the 22nd anniversary of the famous tag team ladder match with Edge & Christian battling the Hardy Boyz at WWE No Mercy 1999, and Edge took to social media to react. The WWE Hall of Famer, who is set to face Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match at Crown Jewel, posted to Twitter on Sunday morning to look back on the match that ultimately to the first TLC match.

Edge wrote:

“22 years ago today we starting truly carving our path in the first tag team ladder match. 22 years later I’m about to face off with a talent who will go down as one of the best to do it. In Hell in A Cell. One helluva ride.”