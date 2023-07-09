Edge Comments On 25 Year Anniversary in WWE

Edge is celebrating 25 years in WWE, and he has teased possible celebrations on Raw and NXT. The WWE star appeared on The Smackdown Lowdown and talked about celebrating a quarter century with WWE.

“It’s a celebration,” he said (per Fightful). “This is my dream job. I wasn’t meant to do anything else in this world. This is what I was supposed to do, and I’m one of the lucky few that has found what he was supposed to do, and then did it. Not only did it, but [points to himself on a poster at Madison Square Garden]. For me, this is insane.”

He continued, “25 years here, to last that long, if you had told me at the beginning of all this that would be the case, that I’d be celebrating in Madison Square Garden, that next month I’d go to Toronto. Hell, I could go to Monday Night Raw and celebrate. I could go to NXT and celebrate. I could come back here to SmackDown and celebrate. All I know is this month, I’m going to have one hell of a time.”