 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Edge Comments On Beth Phoenix’s WWE Return, Watch Ronda Rousey Debut In WWE

January 29, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Beth Phoenix

– In a post on Twitter, Edge gave his thoughts on Beth Phoenix making her WWE return at last night’s Royal Rumble event.

– WWE has posted a clip of Ronda Rousey’s Royal Rumble appearance last night, where she confronted Charlotte, Asuka and Alexa Bliss.

article topics :

Beth Phoenix, Edge, Ronda Rousey, Joseph Lee

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading