WWE News: Edge Comments On Beth Phoenix’s WWE Return, Watch Ronda Rousey Debut In WWE

– In a post on Twitter, Edge gave his thoughts on Beth Phoenix making her WWE return at last night’s Royal Rumble event.

Supremely proud of my better half @TheBethPhoenix last night. Showed up strong! Happy she got to be part of something that she, along with many, was instrumental in watering the seeds of until it fully bloomed last night with the first ever Women’s Royal Rumble. Be proud ladies — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 29, 2018

– WWE has posted a clip of Ronda Rousey’s Royal Rumble appearance last night, where she confronted Charlotte, Asuka and Alexa Bliss.