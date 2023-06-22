Edge Comments On 25th Anniversary of WWE TV Debut

In a post on Twitter, Edge spoke about the 25th anniversary of his WWE debut, which happened June 22 on an episode of RAW.

He wrote: “25 years ago today was my first match as Edge on television. Millions of miles, millions of faces, amazing experiences, lots of injuries, accomplishments that didn’t even exist when I started, but way more laughs than anything else. Having a second chance to do this has filled me with gratitude. I’ve had an opportunity to get in the ring with a whole new generation of amazing talent and introduce Edge to a whole new generation of fans. That alone makes it a win. I’ve been able to make a living doing the only job I ever dreamed of. I know how rare that is. Thanks for watching Edge all these years.”