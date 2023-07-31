wrestling / News

Edge, Corey Graves, Danhausen & More React To Paul Reubens’ Passing

July 31, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Pee Wee Herman Paul Reubens Image Credit: Netflix

Paul Reubens, best known to the world as Pee-Wee Herman, passed away on Sunday and the wrestling world has reacted to the sad news. As reported, Reubens passed at the age of 70 after a long and private battle with cancer.

Reubens made a few WWE appearances over the years and several stars posted to Twitter to comment on the news including Edge and Corey Greves, who noted that they became friends with Reubens and would get birthday and Christmas cards. RJ City also recounted his friendship with Reubens. You can see some of the posts below:

