Edge, Corey Graves, Danhausen & More React To Paul Reubens’ Passing

Paul Reubens, best known to the world as Pee-Wee Herman, passed away on Sunday and the wrestling world has reacted to the sad news. As reported, Reubens passed at the age of 70 after a long and private battle with cancer.

Reubens made a few WWE appearances over the years and several stars posted to Twitter to comment on the news including Edge and Corey Greves, who noted that they became friends with Reubens and would get birthday and Christmas cards. RJ City also recounted his friendship with Reubens. You can see some of the posts below:

Every birthday. Every Christmas. Cards. Gifs. Emails. Laughs. Supplied by Paul Reubens. He was a very, very special human being. Who brought untold joy to millions. For decades. Thank you friend. I’ll miss you. — Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) July 31, 2023

Every year, my friend Paul would bombard me with texts, emails & occasionally videos wishing me a “Happy Birthday.” His Christmas cards were legendary. I grew up a fan of Pee Wee. I was lucky to become friends with Paul Reubens. May the laughter he gave us all live on forever. — Corey Graves (@WWEGraves) July 31, 2023

Thank you for everything @peeweeherma. If Danhausen didn’t do the tequila bar dance on a whim from Big Adventure creating a sequence of bizarre luck and events and momentum, I wouldn’t be where I am today 10000% Rest easy 🖤 pic.twitter.com/SMBBhG46A1 — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) July 31, 2023

Today, secret word is… “thank you pee wee” 😓😓 pic.twitter.com/TXnFcOlxiF — 🪓NYLA ROSE (THE REAL ONE) 🥀 (@NylaRoseBeast) July 31, 2023

Dear, sweet Paul Reubens. Thank you for everything. You always encouraged me to follow my heart and do what no one else was doing – I don’t know what my life would be without you. You were a true artist and an incredible friend. I love you and miss you. pic.twitter.com/szJltVshUo — RJ City (@RJCity1) July 31, 2023