wrestling / News
Edge Snaps, Costs Daniel Bryan Universal Title at WWE Fastlane (Pics, Video)
Daniel Bryan got Roman Reigns to tap out at Fastlane, but lost his WWE Universal Championship match anyway thanks to Edge. Reigns retained the championship by pinning Bryan after an match that saw Jey Uso get involved and set off a chain of events which led to Edge snapping on Bryan and Reigns both, then walking out.
Edge was down at ringside as the special enforcer for the match and had to take over officiating duties after a ref bump. Bryan had Reigns ready to tap to the YES! Lock when Uso came in and attacked Edge, then threw him into the ringpost. He grabbed a chair and tried to hit Bryan with it, but Bryan ducked and took out Uso. He then went to swing at Reigns, but the champion ducked and Bryan cracked Edge with the chair. With Edge down, Bryan locked in the YES! Lock once again and Reigns tapped, but Edge hit him with the chair and then attacked both Reigns and Bryan before leaving, shouting “This is mine!” Reigns covered Bryan as another ref came down to count the pinfall.
You can see clips and video from the match below, and our live coverage of WWE Fastlane is here.
