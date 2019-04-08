wrestling / News
WWE News: Edge and Curt Hawkins Comment on Kofi Kingston’s WrestleMania Win, NXT Shows Announced For May
– Edge and Curt Hawkins are the latest wrestling luminaries to take to Twitter in order to congratulate Kofi Kingston on his WrestleMania 35 win. The two posted:
This guy. @TrueKofi is one of the finest human beings I’ve ever met and it’s so refreshing to see someone like him get what he truly deserves. And it’s all because it couldn’t be denied. Sometimes everyone can just sense the good in someone. That’s a powerful thing. pic.twitter.com/Ncxb2DXlT9
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) April 8, 2019
Today I woke up in a world where @TrueKofi is the @WWE champion. That’s the world I want to live in. Good things happen to good people. You’re an inspiration my friend. Always have been. pic.twitter.com/0vkZz0NpKj
— Brian Myers (@TheCurtHawkins) April 8, 2019
– WWE has announced four new NXT live events to take place in Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey in May. Triple H posted to Twitter to promote the shows, as you can see below:
After an amazing #NXTTakeOver during #WrestleMania weekend…@WWENXT is back on the road. See the #NXTRoadTrip in:#NXTBethlehem 5/16#NXTPhilly 5/17#NXTBelAir 5/18#NXTAsburyPark 5/19
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am ET on https://t.co/pcQU3cSnfR. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/B06enw2NuA
— Triple H (@TripleH) April 8, 2019
