WWE News: Edge and Curt Hawkins Comment on Kofi Kingston’s WrestleMania Win, NXT Shows Announced For May

April 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Kofi Kingston WrestleMania 35

– Edge and Curt Hawkins are the latest wrestling luminaries to take to Twitter in order to congratulate Kofi Kingston on his WrestleMania 35 win. The two posted:

– WWE has announced four new NXT live events to take place in Pennsylvania, Maryland and New Jersey in May. Triple H posted to Twitter to promote the shows, as you can see below:

