wrestling / News
Edge Defeats The Miz At WWE Day 1, Beth Phoenix Makes Surprise Appearance (Pics, Video)
Edge defeated The Miz at WWE Day 1, with his wife Beth Phoenix coming out to keep Maryse from interfering on Miz’s behalf. The match went around twenty minutes and it looked like Maryse might help Miz win, but Phoenix came out to chase her off. The Miz was then distracted, which allowed Edge to get him and hit him with a spear for the pin. You can follow along with our Day 1 coverage here.
MUST-SEE. CAN'T-MISS. A-LIST.#WWEDay1 #MizAndMrs @mikethemiz @MaryseMizanin pic.twitter.com/AwqK9p1FAw
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
Let's ABSOLUTELY go!!!@EdgeRatedR is ready for battle at #WWEDay1! pic.twitter.com/24Jig7kVqX
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
Hit that Brood music. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@EdgeRatedR is more focused than ever for his matchup against @mikethemiz at #WWEDay1! pic.twitter.com/Cz53gF6CdL
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
.@mikethemiz is laying in those world-famous It Kicks! #WWEDay1 @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/nBvLmtBsaK
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
.@EdgeRatedR is NOT messing around!#WWEDay1 @mikethemiz pic.twitter.com/BPPpi6aoRF
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
Not what you want to see if you're @mikethemiz!#WWEDay1 @EdgeRatedR pic.twitter.com/4IhmvtdRGl
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
It's all about respect as @mikethemiz and @EdgeRatedR go head-to-head at #WWEDay1!
🦚 https://t.co/TH3AlOnx8V
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/lkkd5yUQ2x
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
🎵don't be suspicious… don't be suspicious… don'tbeSUSPICIOUS 🎵#WWEDay1 @MaryseMizanin pic.twitter.com/nqvPcpOaBO
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
.@EdgeRatedR and @TheBethPhoenix stand tall at #WWEDay1! pic.twitter.com/4KcGFgygRJ
— WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Lio Rush Says He’s ‘Pissed’ After Tony Khan Responds To Big Swole’s AEW Exit Comments
- Big Swole Says She Left AEW Due to a Lack of Structure & Diversity, Tony Khan Responds
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Had Anti-Nick Khan Sign Removed At Monday’s WWE RAW
- WWE Reportedly Made Last Minute Change To Toni Storm’s Schedule Prior To Her Exit