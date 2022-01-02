Edge Defeats The Miz At WWE Day 1, Beth Phoenix Makes Surprise Appearance (Pics, Video)

Edge defeated The Miz at WWE Day 1, with his wife Beth Phoenix coming out to keep Maryse from interfering on Miz’s behalf. The match went around twenty minutes and it looked like Maryse might help Miz win, but Phoenix came out to chase her off. The Miz was then distracted, which allowed Edge to get him and hit him with a spear for the pin. You can follow along with our Day 1 coverage here.

Hit that Brood music. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥@EdgeRatedR is more focused than ever for his matchup against @mikethemiz at #WWEDay1! pic.twitter.com/Cz53gF6CdL — WWE (@WWE) January 2, 2022