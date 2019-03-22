Edge Defends Baron Corbin Over Kurt Angle/WrestleMania Backlash: ‘He’s a Talented Dude’

– Edge and Christian discussed the much-maligned Kurt Angle vs. Baron Corbin match for WrestleMania 35 on their latest podcast. During the most recent E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, the two talked about the match as was made on Raw, which WWE is said to be reconsidering after the poor reaction to it. Some highlights of the conversation are below:

Christian on Angle’s WrestleMania match being against Baron Corbin: “Well I mean, I think that it makes sense in the respect that Corbin was the one that kind of got him canned from the whole GM role. The thing is, all of the bigger — I don’t want to say ‘bigger’ because I don’t want to disrespect anybody, but I mean like, the marquee-type matches that maybe he wanted on the way out are kind of already being built or have been built at this point, you know? I think it’s a good rub for a guy like Baron Corbin, I mean Kurt Angle’s a legend. I think they will have a goog match, and I have no problem with it.”

Edge on the match: “If you’re talking about storyline, yes it does make sense. I do think however that the name I mentioned last week makes more sense in terms of the entire span of their careers with John Cena…maybe he’s in Zimbabwe or China shooting a movie with Jackie Chan, I don’t know. But in terms of, if you look at it and go ‘Right, Cena came out and met Angle’s challenge in Chicago — I don’t know, eighteen years or whatever. For Kurt to be able to announce his WrestleMania opponent in the same building that it happened seemed like such serendipity. So there’s gotta be a reason why that didn’t happen.”

Edge on Corbin: “And you know, I’m tired of people always knocking Corbin, man. He’s a talented dude. I know, in the internet realm, that’s not a popular opinion. But he’s a big, big, BIG man who can move and I… I like him. So it is great for him to be put in that slot and, you know, no matter where they go with the finish, it’s a cool place for him to be.”

