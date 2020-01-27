WWE News: Backstage Edge Footage Filmed for Documentary, Edge & Drew McIntyre Videos

– PWInsider reports that WWE camera crews started filming Edge as soon as he landed in Houston on Sunday morning. The footage will be used for a WWE Network documentary.

– After winning the 2020 Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre spoke backstage about the experience, saying all his ups and downs were worth it for that moment. He talked about how much his family has had to endure with him on the road and dedicated his win to his wife.

– WWE has posted the official video of Edge’s return at the WWE Royal Rumble.