Edge Does Opening For Hockey Night In Canada, Wears Brodie Lee Tribute Shirt
Tonight’s Hockey Night in Canada game between the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens featured an opening from Edge. The Rated R Superstar wore a tribute shirt for Brodie Lee during his speech.
He wrote on Twitter: “You have no idea what being asked to do the intro to #HNIC means to me. For a Leafs vs Habs game. Someone pinch me please. And to hear @RonMacLeanHTH say my moms name? She’s smiling somewhere. She loved Ron. It’s Saturday night. You know what that means.”
You have no idea what being asked to do the intro to #HNIC means to me. For a Leafs vs Habs game. Someone pinch me please. And to hear @RonMacLeanHTH say my moms name? She’s smiling somewhere. She loved Ron. It’s Saturday night. You know what that means. pic.twitter.com/GeJ6UgwuXh
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) February 21, 2021
