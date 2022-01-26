Edge Doesn’t Think His Character Needs Another Title Run, on Where He Gets Ideas for His Promos

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Edge ahead of the WWE Royal Rumble this weekend. Edge is set to team with his wife, Beth Phoenix, against The Miz and Maryse at this weekend’s event. Below are some highlights.

On teaming with his wife Beth Phoenix at the WWE Royal Rumble: “We never thought this would be a possibility,” Copeland says. “I was forced to retire [in 2011]. A year later, Beth retired. Then we started having kids. Coming back to wrestling was never on the docket for me, let alone come back and be asked, ‘What do you think about teaming together for a month?’ We’re having so much fun. Riding together, flying together. That’s the only part of the job that can be unenjoyable at times, but when you have your best friend next to you, it’s a lot more fun.”

Edge on if he thinks his character needs another title reign: “I can’t say that Edge needs it. When I look at the character, and I look at everything I accomplished with the character, what does one more mean? I don’t know. Is it a cool, redemptive story? This guy had it pulled away from him, and now he’s fighting to get it back. It has a bit of a feel-good, Rocky vibe to it. But if it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. I came back to do this again. Are my storylines compelling? Do people want to watch them? And am I competing at the same level or better than I was before? That is my focus. Mentally, I feel like I’m in a way better place in terms of telling stories than I was when I had to retire. That’s really all that matters to me—how good are the matches, how good are the stories.”

On how he gets ideas for his promos: “I’m always looking in every direction for kernels of ideas. Whether that’s hearing something, reading something or seeing something, I’m always on the lookout. I take that kernel of an idea and make that my own, and relate it to Seth Rollins. Or Roman Reigns. Or The Miz or AJ Styles. I’m always on the lookout for that stuff. My notes in my phone are just promo lines. You can keep scrolling for a long time. If I think of something about Kevin Owens, I log it right away, even if we’re not in the middle of something.”