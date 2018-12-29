Edge and Christian Discusses Upcoming WWE Main Roster Call-Ups, Christian Thinks EC3 Is Better Suited for Main Roster, Edge Compares EC3 to John Cena

– During a recent edition of their podcast, Edge and Christian discussed the upcoming WWE main roster call-ups from NXT, including their thoughts on EC3. Below are some highlights (transcript via WrestlingInc.com.

Christian on the new main roster call-ups: “I think it’s good. I think that it’s cool. They obviously did this with the McMahons coming back and saying they’re shaking things up and kind of doing away with the GM roles and that sort of thing, which I think is good for a little while. I think ew saw guys come out and guy and girls we haven’t seen for a long time, they’re going to get a chance here to jump in and kind of prove their worth. And also, some fresh faces is never a bad thing. Usually we kind of see this [number] come in until after WrestleMania, so I mean it’s good timing and we already saw Lars Sullivan. I think the sky’s the limit for him. He’s a really talented guy. He really is a freak. And I think EC3, I don’t want to say it, but he’s kind of better suited for the main roster than he is for NXT and we’ve seen that happen, same with Elias. He was the same type of guy and EC3 reminds me a lot of him in that respect, that that’s better suited for him.”

Edge on how EC3 reminds him of John Cena: “I think EC3 reminds me of Cena as well, and Elias. And I think if you were to put Cena on the NXT roster starting out, I don’t know how great it would’ve gone, but you put him on the main roster and you see what happened. I think that’s very similar with EC3, and his skillset, and where he’s at. And I think, not that he didn’t do great in NXT, I just don’t think it’s the best place for a guy like him. I think he’s really kind of going to flourish coming to one of those two shows.”

Edge on what Lacey Evans brings to the table: “And do you know who else is very different is Lacey Evans. There’s a bit of Michelle McCool; there’s a bit of Beth. She [has] got some really cool kind of pinup things, and I like the punch. It’s pretty simple, but it’s cool.”

Christian’s thoughts on Lacey Evans: “And I like that she’s a lady, but then she’ll kind of snap a little bit. I like that.”