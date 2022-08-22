Edge Says the End Of His Career Is In Sight, Talks Friendship With Christian Cage

Edge is in the middle of his renewed run with WWE, but he sees the end of his career in sight. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview, and you can check out the highlights below:

On his current relationship with Christian Cage: “We’re both having a blast, man. I just talked to him today and the fact that we’re both back doing this when we were never supposed to, and feel like we’re contributing too, that’s huge for us because we take pride in what we do. It’s just fun. It’s still surreal and I don’t want to lose that.”

On the possibility of retirement: “My original age was 40 and I screwed that up. I had to retire at 37, so I feel like I didn’t get those last three years of stuff I wanted to do. I was just reaching a position where I was helping teach and I was really looking forward to that because I had so many people over the years help me along the way and I felt, ‘Great, now it’s my turn. Now I can do that.’ This run, I feel I’ve been able to do some of that. To me, that has been one more layer on this cake that was already tasty anyway. I am enjoying and soaking in every moment with the complete realization that it’s going to end soon. I know the end is in sight and I can see it, and because of that, it makes me enjoy it more.”