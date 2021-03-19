WWE News: Edge Is Excited to Face Jey Uso Tonight, WWE Playback Looks at Fastlane 2019 Match, Latest What’s NeXT

– Edge is set for his first match in Smackdown in over ten years tonight, and he talked about how he’s looking forward to it in a new video. WWE posted the following video to Twitter in which the Rated-R Superstar talks about why he’s excited to face Jey Uso, getting a chance to face someone he is unfamiliar with in a one-on-one match for the first time since his return:

“Now it’s time for me to get in with this new generation of talent”@EdgeRatedR prepares for his first match on #SmackDown in over a decade! pic.twitter.com/3tyQFGatBn — WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2021

– The latest episode of WWE Playback has R-Truth, the Mysterios and Samoa Joe looking back at the Fatal Four-Way US Title match at WWE Fastlane 2019:

– WWE also posted the latest episode of What’s NeXT, looking back at the NXT events of the past week: