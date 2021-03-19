wrestling / News

WWE News: Edge Is Excited to Face Jey Uso Tonight, WWE Playback Looks at Fastlane 2019 Match, Latest What’s NeXT

March 19, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Edge Raw WWE

– Edge is set for his first match in Smackdown in over ten years tonight, and he talked about how he’s looking forward to it in a new video. WWE posted the following video to Twitter in which the Rated-R Superstar talks about why he’s excited to face Jey Uso, getting a chance to face someone he is unfamiliar with in a one-on-one match for the first time since his return:

– The latest episode of WWE Playback has R-Truth, the Mysterios and Samoa Joe looking back at the Fatal Four-Way US Title match at WWE Fastlane 2019:

– WWE also posted the latest episode of What’s NeXT, looking back at the NXT events of the past week:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Edge, Jey Uso, NXT, WWE Playback, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading