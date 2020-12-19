Edge Explains Why He Isn’t On Cameo

In a post on Twitter, Edge explained to a fan why he doesn’t use Cameo to send out messages to his supporters, as he does on the social media service. After a post to a fan for their birthday, someone else asked:

“Ppl [sic] request these from you a lot. Why aren’t you on @BookCameo (I’m also selfishly suggesting this because I have a birthday in a few months.)”

Edge replied: “The fact that young kids, who weren’t even born when I retired want a birthday shout out from me at this stage in my career makes me happier than the message makes them. I don’t need to charge people to take 2 minutes out of my day. It’s part of the gig. A great part.”

Ppl request these from you a lot..why aren’t you on @BookCameo 🤔 ( i’m also selfishly suggesting this because I have a birthday in a few months 😆) — Natalie K (@natalie_8k) December 19, 2020