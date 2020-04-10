wrestling / News

WWE News: Edge On His Favorite Cheat Meal In WWE 24 Bonus Scene, Johnny Gargano Shows Off New Addition to Display Case

April 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Edge WWE Raw 31620

– WWE has released a new WWE 24: Edge bonus scene featuring the Rated-R Superstar discussing his favorite cheat meal. You can see the video below, in which Edge talks about his love of doughnuts:

– Johnny Gargano has made an addition to his display case. Gargano taunted Ciampa on Twitter, sharing a pic of his display case with the protective cup he used to protect himself fromo Candice LeRae’s low blow so they could fool Ciampa:

