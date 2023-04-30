Edge Explains Why It’s Harder To Take Bumps Wrestling Part-Time

Edge is on a part-time schedule, and he says that makes taking bumps harder. The WWE star, who has worked a part-time schedule since he returned, explained the situation to Logan Paul on the latter’s ImPAULsive Podcast. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the difficulty of being a part-timer: “What’s really interesting about that is because if you perform less, I find it harder. I used to turn 200 shows a year – there’s no way I could pull that off now, I’m 49 years old – but I find it harder to do one every three months or so. I got to keep up that, we call it the bump callus, right? Every bump you take kind of builds up a little bit of calluses.”

On how he keeps going as a performer: “Well, you just get used to it eventually. Your body will – and we’re all stupid – eventually your body just gets desensitized to it and it’s amazing what the human body can put up with if you push it.”