Edge Has A Feeling He’ll Wrestle Kevin Owens Again After Last Night

As we previously reported, Edge made a surprise appearance at last night’s WWE live event at Madison Square Garden in New York, where he beat Kevin Owens in a steel cage match. In a post on Instagram, Edge spoke about wrestling Owens for the first time ever and how he believes they’ll meet again.

He wrote: “Funny thing happened on my way to Detroit. I ended up in Madison Square Garden in a cage match against Kevin Owens. When I first got word I could wrestle again, this match was on my short list of things to do before I retire(for the last time). Have a feelin we’ll see each other again.”