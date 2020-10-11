Edge On Frustrations With His Injury Rehab, Timeline For His Return, Which WWE Stars He’d Love To Work With

In a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Edge discussed frustrations with his injury rehab, the timeline for his return, which WWE stars he’d love to work with, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Edge on frustrations with his injury rehab: “It’s a learning process. I’m gonna be 47 next month, so I didn’t know how I’d heal from injuries, surgeries, things like that. It’s a slow process, I’m not gonna lie. The tricep is a different thing. I got back from an Achilles in six months, but I was 35 doing that – so, add 10-plus years. It’s a different thing. You don’t realize how much your tricep is involved in almost everything you do in terms of arm movement. I don’t really know yet. I know it’s a lot slower than I thought it was gonna be because I have this mentality of no big deal, surgery, PT, and we grind through it and break down the scar tissue and off we go. I don’t know if it’s the injury itself, or if I’m a little older – I don’t know what it is. It’s not as fast as I would’ve liked.”

On whether the timeline for his return has changed: “We just haven’t got to explosive stuff yet, so we don’t really know. It’s still just three months out, right? I don’t know, maybe I’m just impatient is really what it is more than anything. I just assume that by three months I should be ready to go, and that’s no the case. So, maybe I need a little more patience with my body now.”

On which WWE stars he’d love to work with when he returns: “Nothing is gonna be harder than the neck was, or the Achilles for that matter. So it might just take a little longer than I want this time. I have to come to grips with that and I’m dealing with a different reality now. I’ll get back, I don’t know what the timeframe is but I will because when I do watch [RAW], I get excited. I’m champing at the bit to get in there with guys and just try and hands-on show them the difference of how it can be. I look at guys like – man, put me in with Ricochet and let me do my thing. I would love that. And Ali – there’s just so many guys I’d love to get in there with. That to me is really the thing that excites me – to get in there with a guy like [Seth] Rollins because everybody I think wants to see that one. There’s just so many talents I’ve never touched or crossed paths with, so that is the incentive for me to get back. I said at the beginning of this thing that I wanted to come back to make a difference and not just collect a paycheck. I want to get in and pay this forward because so many people did for me.”

