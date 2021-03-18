WWE News: Edge On the Inspiration For His Latest T-Shirt Design, Stock Closes Down

– Edge’s latest T-shirt design comes from a personal inspiration, and he discussed the design in a new social media post. You can see the post below, which the Rated-R Superstar captioned as follows:

“This was a t shirt idea that had germinated in my head while I was out after surgery. About earning your scars and the personal journey they tell. We all have em. Those scars can be physical, they can be emotional. Since it was released I’ve been humbled and floored by the reaction from folks. From a woman who wore this for her double mastectomy. A little 6 yr old girl getting heart surgery to fix the fact that her heart was on the right side of her body and backward(hypoplastic left heart syndrome). A young man who turned 12 yesterday and has had 25 surgeries in that time. People wearing it to their chemo treatments and so many more amazing and inspiring stories. And now this from @oneleggedcyborg His new socket design for his prosthetic. Keep movin. Keep inspiring. And thank you for sharing. All of you.”

– WWE’s stock closed at $55.96 on Thursday, down $0.61 (1.08%) from the previous close. However, it has rebounded in after-hours trading, up $1.03 (1.84%) to $56.99 as of this writing. The market as a whole was down 0.46% on the day.