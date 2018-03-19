Edge: Cena’s Raw Promo On The Undertaker Last Week Was Good, But ‘Hokey’

– During the recently edition of the E&C’s Pod Of Awesomeness (transcript via wrestlinginc.com), Edge shared his thoughts on John Cena’s promo from last week’s Raw…

“The John Cena promo, I thought it was pretty hokey,” Edge admitted. “I’m not going to lie. It was cool at some points, but then it was very… I don’t know, just a very hokey delivery. And I know that’s Cena’s schtick sometimes, but it just didn’t feel like this was the moment or the opponent for that, I think. That was my gut when I first watched it. Yeah, I don’t know. I think that’s a huge, massive match and I’m glad the crowd reacted the way they did and I didn’t even mind the going into the crowd thing, like, the way they’re setting this up like if he doesn’t have this match, or he doesn’t have this match, or he doesn’t have this match, he’ll go and pay to sit in the audience. I guess it was just when it got to talking about The Undertaker stuff, it just didn’t feel quite as… I don’t know. I don’t even know how to put my finger on it. I guess it’s just sometimes it’s kind of hokey delivery can kind of work, but in that instance, it just didn’t work for me.”

I mean, John never sounds like he’s at a loss for words.” Edge continued, “it’s a good promo. I don’t know. I guess it’s just the tone of it. I don’t know. I don’t know even how to put my finger on it. That just feels like one of those promos that should be nothing but serious, I guess. I don’t know. I don’t know. I’d have to watch it again, obviously. I could completely backtrack on everything I’m saying right now, but my gut was like, ‘huh, that was odd.’ Yeah, but they’ll have such an iconic match. But we called it, brother-brother! I don’t know if it’ll be career vs. career like I think it should be.”