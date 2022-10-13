Edge Lands Recurring Role as Ares in Percy Jackson

– Variety reports that WWE Superstar and Hall of Famer Edge, aka Adam Copeland, has signed on to join the cast of Percy Jackson for Disney+. He joins the cast along with Suzanne Cryer and Jessica Parker Kennedy for the upcoming series based on Rick Riordan’s novels.

Copeland is set to appear in a recurring guest role for the series as Ares, the God of War. The show describes the mythic God of War as “handsome in a wicked way and arrogant, despite not always being the sharpest tool in the shed. He loves conflict and acts as an agent of chaos wherever he goes.”

The upcoming streaming TV series will star Walker Scobell as Percy Jackson, Aryan Simhadri, and Leah Sava Jeffries as the series regulars.

Edge is an experienced actor, having worked on such shows as Vikings, Haven, and The Flash. The WWE Superstar was last in action at WWE Extreme Rules over the weekend, losing to Finn Balor in an I Quit Match. Percy Jackson will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ later on.