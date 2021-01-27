wrestling / News
Edge Looks Back at 2020 Royal Rumble Return, Says His Journey Is Different This Year
Edge makes his return to the ring for a second year in a row at the Royal Rumble this weekend, and the Rated-R Superstar discussed how this year’s return is different than 2020. As was revealed last night on Raw, Edge announced that he would be making his return at the Rumble on Sunday. In a post made to Twitter, Edge looked back at his return at the 2020 Rumble and shared his thoughts.
Edge wrote:
“One year ago. Feels like a decade doesn’t it? Last years story was once in a lifetime. No sense trying to recreate that. Impossible. I don’t have you there. This year my journey is different. I’m not just happy to be back. I want back what I never lost and it starts this Sunday.”
One year ago. Feels like a decade doesn’t it? Last years story was once in a lifetime. No sense trying to recreate that. Impossible. I don’t have you there. This year my journey is different. I’m not just happy to be back. I want back what I never lost and it starts this Sunday. pic.twitter.com/bmSTyr6nHC
— Adam (Edge) Copeland (@EdgeRatedR) January 26, 2021
