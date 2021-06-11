Edge Match Possible For This Year’s WWE Summerslam

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s likely that Edge will be part of this year’s Summerslam, which happens on August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He is currently set to return on the episode of Smackdown from Houston, Texas on July 16.

As previously noted there has been talk in WWE of making Summerslam the Wrestlemania of 2021, which includes bringing back big names and stacking the card. It had been rumored last month that WWE was planning Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the Universal title at the event, hoping to make it ‘stadium-worthy’.