wrestling / News
Edge Match Possible For This Year’s WWE Summerslam
June 11, 2021 | Posted by
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s likely that Edge will be part of this year’s Summerslam, which happens on August 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. He is currently set to return on the episode of Smackdown from Houston, Texas on July 16.
As previously noted there has been talk in WWE of making Summerslam the Wrestlemania of 2021, which includes bringing back big names and stacking the card. It had been rumored last month that WWE was planning Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the Universal title at the event, hoping to make it ‘stadium-worthy’.
More Trending Stories
- Braun Strowman Clarifies His Status, Says He Hasn’t Discussed Bookings With Anyone
- Triple H On Criticism Of NXT Talent Being ‘Misused’ On Raw And Smackdown, Talent Staying in NXT
- TNA Alumna Traci Brooks Having Implants Removed, Explains Why In Statement
- Jeff Jarrett On Pitching The Ultimate Warrior To Join TNA In 2002, Reason For Adding Don West To Commentary Team