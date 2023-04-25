Edge Thinks He Has Maybe Another Year At His Current Level

Edge knows that his career is moving toward winding down, and he believes he may have a year at most performing at his current level. The WWE star appeared on ImPAULsive and spoke about the state of his career. You can see a couple of highlights below, per Fightful:

On being toward the end of his career: “I don’t want to stick around to the point where it’s like, ‘Oh, there he is. Okay.’ I don’t want to get there. When I come out now, I feel the explosion. I feel all of that to throw at them. That’s still there. I don’t know if that, for me, will ever go away. I feel like, in this last run, the Rocky Balboa movie, which I watched two nights before my comeback. I was in tears. (Sylvester) Stallone’s monologues in it, were all things that were going through my mind. I realized, ‘I gotta get this out of the basement,’ because I didn’t have the chance to end it the way I wanted it to.

“This time, I’m going to get to do that. Now, I have two little girls that I have to spend the rest of my life taking care of. I have a wish list of things that are still to do, but it’s not long, and neither is the time. At most, I might have another year in me, to be able to do it at this level and still be able to do it at an elite level where I can still hang, where I have to get in with Austin Theory, who is 25 and wasn’t born when I had my first match in WWE.”

On not wanting to go out like Randy the Ram in The Wrestler: “No. I want to be sitting on my mountain and watching you guys do your thing and going, ‘Good for them.'”