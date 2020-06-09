WWE News: New Edge Movie Trailer, Beth Phoenix Tweets Support for Edge, Nikki Bella Gender Reveal, NJ Lifts Stay at Home Order

– WWE Hall of Famer Edge has a new action thriller in Money Plane releasing next month, and the first trailer is online. You can see the trailer below for the film, which stars Edge (aka Adam Copeland), Denise Richards, Kelsey Grammer, Thomas Jane, Katrina Norman, Patrick Lamont Jr. and opens on July 10th on Digital and On Demand.

The film is described as follows:

A professional thief with $40 million in debt and his family’s life on the line must commit one final heist – rob a futuristic airborne casino filled with the world’s most dangerous criminals.

– Edge’s wife, Beth Phoenix, took to Twitter today to say that she believes in him ahead of his match against Randy Orton at WWE Backlash this Sunday, and also saying that she agrees with what Christian said during the Peep Show on RAW last night — that Edge’s mother, Judy, is still with him at all his matches.

“I believe in you with all my heart @EdgeRatedR …and what @Christian4Peeps said is a shoot. Judy will always be with you. Front row. #WWEBacklash @WWE”

– Nikki Bella will be announcing the gender of her first baby on Thursday.

– New Jersey is the latest state to lift their stay at home order today. This likely means that planned wrestling conventions like Legends of the Ring and 80s Wrestling Con should be able to take place there this fall.