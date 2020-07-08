wrestling / News

Edge’s New Movie Money Plane Arrives Friday

July 8, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Edge RAW

– The film Money Plane, which stars Edge, will be released on digital platforms this Friday. It also stars Denise Richards, Thomas Jane, Kelsey Grammer, Katrina Norman, and Patrick Lamont Jr.

Here’s a synopsis: For his final heist, an indebted professional thief must rob a futuristic airborne casino filled with the world’s most dangerous criminals.

