Edge’s New Movie Money Plane Arrives Friday
July 8, 2020 | Posted by
– The film Money Plane, which stars Edge, will be released on digital platforms this Friday. It also stars Denise Richards, Thomas Jane, Kelsey Grammer, Katrina Norman, and Patrick Lamont Jr.
Here’s a synopsis: For his final heist, an indebted professional thief must rob a futuristic airborne casino filled with the world’s most dangerous criminals.”
